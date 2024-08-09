Brookfield Is Considering Stake Sale in Data4’s Mature Assets

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is weighing a minority stake sale in some of the assets of French data center operator Data4, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Brookfield is working with Citigroup Inc. on seeking investors for Data4’s so-called stabilized assets, which refer to fully-constructed data centers with high and stable tenancy rates, the people said. The stabilized asset portfolio has a valuation of more than €3.5 billion ($3.8 billion), said one of the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Initial bids are expected in September, they said.

Founded in 2006, Data4 operates 35 data centers across six countries in Europe, comprising France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Germany and Luxembourg, its website shows. Brookfield Infrastructure bought Data4 from AXA Investment Managers in 2023 for an undisclosed sum. Brookfield is hoping to recoup some cash from the more mature assets to fund other data centers in the pipeline, one of the people said.

Deliberations are at an early stage and Brookfield may decide against a deal, said the people. Representatives for Brookfield and Citi declined to comment, while a representative for Data4 didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

