GM’s North America President Leaves After Less Than a Year

Marissa West, president of General Motors Canada, during the US-Canada Summit in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. The event will focus on politics, trade, tech innovation, security, energy, and the environment.

(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. said Marissa West has decided to leave the automaker just eight months after taking the job overseeing North American operations, its most profitable business.

The 20-year company veteran was promoted to president of GM North America last fall. At the time, West was 42 and seen as an up and comer in Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra’s organization.

Rory Harvey, who is executive vice president and president of GM Global Markets, which includes GM North America, GM International operations and China, will take on West’s day-to-day responsibilities. Duncan Aldred, the global vice president of Buick and GMC, has been named to the new role of vice president of commercial growth strategies and operations, reporting to Harvey effective Sept. 1, the company said in a statement.

“We are grateful for all of her contributions and wish her the best in her next chapter,” GM said.

