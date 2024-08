Bottles of Tuborg Green pilsner lager pass along the automated production line at the Carlsberg A/S brewery in Fredericia, Denmark, on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Carlsberg sees “high-single-digit percentage growth in organic operating profit” in 2019. Photographer: Carsten Snejbjerg/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Carlsberg A/S increased its profit growth outlook for the year, citing a solid business performance and tighter cost controls.

The Danish brewer said organic operating profit will rise between 4% and 6% this year, up from previous guidance of between 1% and 5%.

The company said ahead of second quarter results on Wednesday that cost controls and strong performance had offset weak consumer sentiment and bad weather in some markets.

