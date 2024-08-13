Swiss Brand On Sees Strong Demand for Shoes Like Cloudrunner 2

(Bloomberg) -- On Holding AG saw consumers rush to buy its running shoes and new lines of training apparel in the second quarter, as the Swiss sneaker maker tries to challenge established players like Adidas AG and Nike Inc.

The Roger Federer-backed company said Tuesday that sales jumped 28% from a year earlier in the quarter to 567.7 million Swiss francs ($654.5 million) at constant exchange rates, slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations.

Founded in 2010, On has expanded rapidly across Europe and North America thanks to strong uptake from wholesale partners and specialty running stores. Now, the company’s selling more of its products directly to consumers as it aims to move from being a precocious upstart to an established player that can keep poaching customers from rivals such as Nike and Adidas.

The Zurich-based company continued its fast expansion in the Americas, its biggest market, where sales jumped by about 25%, it said Tuesday. Revenue grew by about 22% in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region and by 74% in Asia-Pacific, its smallest region.

On is increasingly marketing high-end sportswear including hiking T-shirts that sell for $80 and trek jackets that fetch $290. While still small, that business expanded by 63% to 22 million Swiss francs in the quarter.

On continues to generate most of its business with footwear, thanks in part to new products like the $150 Cloudrunner 2 and the $160 Cloudtilt, which it’s marketing with singer and actress Zendaya, a new brand ambassador.

The company affirmed its full-year forecast of sales growing by at least 30% and achieving a gross profit margin of around 60%.

On shares have risen 47% so far this year, outpacing Nike, Adidas and Puma SE.

