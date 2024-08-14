Canada’s Yukon Seeks to Place Victoria Gold Into Receivership

A Twenty kilogram gold brick is handled by a worker at the ABC Refinery smelter in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Western investors piling into gold in the pandemic are more than making up for a collapse in demand for physical metal from traditional retail buyers in China and India, helping push prices to an eight-year high. Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The government of a Canadian territory is seeking to place Victoria Gold Corp. into receivership after a major landslide and cyanide spill at the company’s flagship bullion mine earlier this summer.

Victoria Gold was served with an application by the Yukon government late Tuesday seeking the appointment of a receiver over the company and its property, the miner said Wednesday. Victoria Gold said it intends to oppose the application.

The Vancouver-based company suspended operations at Eagle Mine in July following a failure at its heap leach facility, where mined ore is stacked into piles and sprinkled with cyanide-laced water.

Yukon and company officials have raced to mitigate the environmental damage from the disaster. Earlier this month, Canada’s federal government ordered Victoria Gold to construct barriers to protect fish in the nearby waterways from cyanide discharge.

