Oil Halts Two-Day Drop as Iran Tensions Vie With Stockpile Build

Oil storage tanks at the Enbridge Inc. Cushing storage terminal in Cushing, Oklahoma, US. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after a two-day drop as nervousness over a potential Iranian attack on Israel outweighed the first increase in US crude stockpiles in seven weeks.

West Texas Intermediate rose above $77 a barrel after sliding 3.8% over the previous two sessions, with Brent crude closing below $80. Two weeks after Iran vowed to retaliate for the killing of a senior Hamas leader, tension is building over what form the attack might take.

US nationwide commercial inventories rose by 1.36 million barrels, according to official data released Wednesday. That was a sharp divergence from an industry report a day earlier that pointed a 5.2 million barrel drop.

Crude futures have fallen from a recent peak in early July, weighed down by a dour outlook for consumption in China, the biggest importer. Gasoline demand in Asia’s No. 1 economy has been lackluster as the country’s clean-energy shift takes its toll on fossil fuel consumption.

