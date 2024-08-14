The Five Museum Exhibitions We’re Most Excited to See This Fall

(Bloomberg Businessweek) -- Welcome to the Fall Culture Preview, where we’re highlighting the best in movies, books, and theater as part of the September issue of Bloomberg Businessweek. We’ve already listed the seven TV shows we’re most excited to watch, and now here are the top five museum exhibitions worth a visit.

Pop Forever, Tom Wesselmann & …He’s perhaps more obscure than his pop art peers Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, but this huge show with 150 works by Wesselmann alone, augmented by about 70 pieces by other luminaries, should change that, fast. Fondation Louis Vuitton, Paris, Oct. 16 – Feb. 24

The Lost Gardens of LondonLocated in a deconsecrated church, the Garden Museum is a true hidden gem, and in this charming, esoteric exhibition, the capital’s sprawling green spaces are brought to life by the prestigious landscape designer and historian Todd Longstaffe-Gowan. The Garden Museum, London, Oct. 23 – March 2

Egon Schiele: Living LandscapesYou know the angular, emaciated eroticism of his portraits, but you probably haven’t seen Schiele’s spectacular landscapes—arguably more impressive for the way he’s managed to imbue inanimate objects with the same angst and beauty. Neue Galerie New York, Oct. 17 – Jan. 13

Gabriele Münter: The Great Expressionist Woman PainterOvershadowed by other members of the famous Der Blaue Reiter group (which she co-founded), Münter’s keen eye and embrace of the new made her a consummate modernist—which is on display in this sweeping survey of her work organized by chronology and theme. Museo Nacional Thyssen-Bornemisza, Madrid, Nov. 12 – Feb. 9

OceanOne of Europe’s best museums has organized a huge, deeply unconventional show examining the ocean’s relationship to art, culture and science. Taking up the entirety of the museum’s south wing, the works will include those from Caspar David Friedrich, Georgia O’Keeffe and Wolfgang Tillmans. Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, Humlebæk, Denmark, Oct. 11 – April 27

(Corrects location of “Ocean” at the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art.)

