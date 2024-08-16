B. Riley’s Founder Offers to Buy the Rest of Embattled Company

(Bloomberg) -- Bryant Riley, the co-founder and largest shareholder of B. Riley Financial Inc., offered to buy the shares of the embattled investment firm he doesn’t already own.

Riley offered to buy the stock at $7 per share, according to a regulatory filing. While that represents an almost 40% premium to the $5.04 the stock closed at on Thursday, it’s far from the almost $50 that the bank was trading at a year ago.

The move comes just days after the Los Angeles-based investment firm suspended its dividend, announced its biggest-ever quarterly loss and confirmed the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the business. Those moves sent B. Riley’s shares into a tailspin this week.

“I want to make it clear that I plan on continuing to report financials to the SEC and our bonds and preferreds will continue to be publicly traded,” Riley said in a letter to the company’s board. “It is possible that I will continue to list on a secondary exchange if there are shareholders that would like to participate in this transaction.”

