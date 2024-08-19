JPMorgan Says Companies Relisting In US Get Passive Fund Boost

(Bloomberg) -- European companies that relist in New York tend to see improved valuations, in part due to the prevalence of passive investing in the US, according to an analysis by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Building material firm CRH Plc, infrastructure company Ferguson Enterprises Inc. and industrial gas firm Linde Plc have seen their discount to US rivals narrow by 15%, on average, since one year before completing their listing changes, the bank said in a note to clients.

“Commonly cited reasons for international companies choosing to list in the US include the benefit from greater market depth, and a broader investor base,” said the team led by Mislav Matejka. “Another advantage is that US companies enjoy a higher level of passive investment capital due to the popularity of ETFs and index funds,” they wrote.

To be sure, the re-listing benefit is not immediate. More recent examples such as online betting firm Flutter Entertainment Plc and Italy’s CNH Industrial NV, have seen their discounts to US rivals widen since making the switch, JPMorgan added.

The analysis follows London suffering several blows to its reputation as a listing venue after several companies opted to move to New York. Alongside higher valuations, New York is viewed as having a more-favorable executive pay environment.

