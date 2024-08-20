NLB Scraps Plan to Buy Addiko Bank After Offer Misses 75% Threshold

A branch of Addiko Bank AG in Zagreb, Croatia, on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Croatia's government earlier this month approved an aid package worth 21 billion kuna ($2.8 billion) to ease the effects of the energy crisis and are seeking to raise minimum pension levels and increase assistance to families with children. Photographer: Petar Santini/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Nova Ljubljanska banka d.d. scrapped a plan to buy Vienna-based Addiko Bank after failing to persuade enough shareholders to tender their stock.

Addiko shareholders representing 36.4% of the shares had accepted the offer by end of the offer period, according to a statement published on Tuesday. That’s short of the 75% minimum that the Slovenian bidder had set. NLB first offered €20 ($22.23) per share of Addiko, but later boosted the price to €22.

Addiko has become one of the most sought-after acquisition targets in the region, with NLB, Agri Europe Cyprus Ltd. and Alta Pay Group all vying for stakes. Founded as the good bank of Austria’s failed Hypo Alpe-Adria Bank, Addiko provides consumer loans across the Balkans as well as retail banking services in Austria.

NLB was the most ambitious of the bidders and aimed at gaining a controlling stake in Addiko to help it expand in Croatia. NLB, which is based in Slovenian capital Ljubljana, has been keen to expand in the newest euro-zone member, but disputes between the neighboring nations have so far prevented it from gaining a foothold.

“NLB remains committed to further business development and delivering of its new business strategy, including possible other takeover opportunities,” Chief Executive Officer Blaz Brodnjak said in the statement.

