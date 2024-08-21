Commerzbank to Open Office in Lithuania in Baltics Growth Push

(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG is planning to open an office in Lithuania to help the German lender expand in the Baltic region.

The opening is scheduled for December in the country’s capital Vilnius, from where Commerzbank also plans to support clients doing business in Latvia and Estonia, a spokesman said in a statement to Bloomberg.

The move is part of Commerzbank’s strategy to grow its business with German exporters. The lender’s International Corporates unit saw revenue increase 12% in the first six months of the year.

--With assistance from Milda Seputyte and Piotr Skolimowski.

