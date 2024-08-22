Cantor Fitzgerald Hires Nappo, Wortendyke in Chicago Expansion

(Bloomberg) -- Cantor Fitzgerald hired former Stifel Financial Corp. banker Jim Nappo, with Jason Wortendyke set to follow from Citigroup Inc., as the investment bank expands its coverage in Chicago.

Nappo joined as global head of industrials investment banking, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. He’ll focus on areas including aerospace and defense, automotive and advanced mobility, it said.

Wortendyke, Midwest market leader and global head of capital goods & industrial technology investment banking at Citigroup, will also join Cantor in Chicago as head of Midwest investment banking following a period of leave, people familiar with the matter said.

A representative for Cantor confirmed the contents of the memo and declined to comment further. Nappo and Wortendyke declined to comment. A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment.

Cantor has been on a hiring spree over the past year as it looks to expand its investment banking business. It hired Tim Bottrell and Travis Hogan to form an alternative capital solutions group in April, while also adding a team of technology bankers led by Cole Bader from Stifel last August.

Nappo was a managing director and senior member of Stifel’s investment banking team. Prior to that, he was global head of diversified industrials and Midwest head of investment banking at Jefferies Financial Group Inc., also in Chicago. Before Jefferies, he had stints at Credit Suisse and UBS Group AG, according to the memo.

Wortendyke worked for four years at Credit Suisse before rejoining Citigroup in 2021. He also previously worked at UBS.

