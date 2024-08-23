Swiss Finance Minister Rebuffs UBS Lobbying Against More Capital

(Bloomberg) -- Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter made clear that the current lobbying campaign by UBS Group AG against new capital requirements isn’t going to sway her.

“It’s normal that UBS defends its interests, because upcoming legislation will cost them more,” Keller-Sutter told L’Agefi in an interview Friday, referring to rules proposed by the government that would substantially increase how much capital the bank needs to hold. She still supports the change as “it’s only natural that larger banks should be better capitalized.”

The Swiss government is planning to adopt rules that could see UBS’s capital requirement rise by as much as $25 billion. The move comes in response to last year’s demise of the country’s second-largest lender, Credit Suisse. The subsequent takeover by UBS has turned it into a massive bank, with any failure possibly wreaking financial havoc in Switzerland.

UBS has pushed back hard against the plans, with Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti and Chairman Colm Kelleher arguing that it wouldn’t make the Swiss banking system any safer and fail to address the root causes of the Credit Suisse disaster.

Keller-Sutter made clear the arguments put forward by Ermotti and Kelleher haven’t convinced her.

“The Swiss government has an interest in having a large bank that is doing well, but also to minimize the risk for the taxpayer,” she said in the L’Agefi interview. “We want to make a resolution of UBS possible.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.