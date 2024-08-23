Thoma Bravo’s RealPage Sued by US in Rental Collusion Case

(Bloomberg) -- The US sued Thoma Bravo LLC’s RealPage Inc. for allegedly violating antitrust law by helping property managers collude to drive up rental prices on millions of units across the country.

In a complaint filed by the Justice Department on Friday, antitrust enforcers said RealPage’s software, which helps landlords set rental unit pricing, effectively raised prices illegally for renters. RealPage is a top software provider to the multifamily rental industry.

“RealPage has built a business out of frustrating the natural forces of competition,” according to the lawsuit. “A rising tide raises all ships” is more than a marketing mantra, the government said.

The suit comes as home prices and rents in the US have surged since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, fueling an affordability crisis that has become a central issue in the presidential campaign. Democratic nominee Kamala Harris has called for a rent cap on corporate landlords and down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, many of whom have been stuck on the sidelines of the housing market as higher interest rates pushed ownership out of reach.

The average US rent has skyrocketed by 33% since the beginning of the pandemic, according a Zillow index.

RealPage said it is following the law and has worked with the Justice Department to remain in compliance.

“RealPage’s revenue management software is purposely built to be legally compliant, and we have a history of working constructively with the DOJ to show that,” the company said in a statement.

“In fact, in 2017 when the DOJ granted antitrust clearance for our acquisition of LRO, the DOJ also analyzed extensive information about our revenue management products without objecting to them in any way,” RealPage added, referring to its largest competitor, Lease Rent Options, which it acquired in 2017.

The company, which private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired in 2021, said its revenue management products operate basically as they did at the time of that review.

