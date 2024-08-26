Banks, Private Credit Vie to Lend Vista $1 Billion for Jaggaer

An attendee takes part in a hackathon on the opening day of the European Blockchain Convention at the Fira de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Europe's largest blockchain event runs from 25-26 Oct. Photographer: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners is in talks with both Wall Street banks and direct lenders to obtain around $1 billion of debt financing to support its acquisition of software company Jaggaer, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Austin, Texas-based Vista hasn’t yet decided which financing route to pursue and is discussing terms with competing lender groups, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing confidential information.

A spokesperson for Vista declined to comment.

Vista agreed to acquire Jaggaer from Cinven earlier this month in a deal that could value the software company at close to $3 billion, Bloomberg previously reported.

North Carolina-based Jaggaer specializes in procurement solutions to businesses, including invoice and supply chain management.

