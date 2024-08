Goldman Sachs Group Inc. signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Friday, June 28, 2024. Wall Street traders sent stocks toward fresh all-time highs as signs of inflation cooling reinforced bets the Federal Reserve will be able to start cutting interest rates this year. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve has slightly lowered Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s stress capital buffer requirement after the Wall Street bank asked for modifications.

As a result, Goldman’s requirement has been adjusted to 6.2% from a preliminary 6.4% after the bank provided additional information, the Fed in a statement Wednesday. The results of the annual stress test inform the amount of capital that banks have to hold as part of the stress capital buffer.

