Japan’s Kirin Again Extends Tender Offer Deadline for Fancl

(Bloomberg) -- Kirin Holdings Co. again extended its tender offer deadline for Fancl Corp., as the Japanese brewer works to secure a deal for the Japanese skincare and health supplement maker.

The date has been pushed to Sept. 11 from Aug. 28, and comes despite Kirin’s announcement earlier this month that it didn’t intend to make further extensions or price changes.

Earlier: Kirin Raises Fancl Tender Offer Price Seeking to Secure Deal

Kirin first made a bid in June to acquire the two-thirds of Fancl that it doesn’t already own, part of an effort to reduce its reliance on beverages. It’s since faced headwinds, including pushback from investors who were worried that the original offer had undervalued the beauty brand.

Kirin acknowledged that Hong Kong-based hedge fund MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd. has raised its stake in Fancl to 9.94%, according to the brewer’s filing Wednesday to the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The disclosure of a significant position by the firm may encourage other investors to come forward with their intentions to block the bid at the current price, people familiar with the matter have said.

Should the takeover bid fail, Kirin “will consider options for its health science strategy, such as acquiring other overseas assets,” Chief Operating Officer Takeshi Minakata said earlier this month. Kirin acquired Australian vitamin maker Blackmores Ltd. for more than $1 billion last year, as it seeks to diversify into wellness and healthcare.

--With assistance from Go Onomitsu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.