Paris Expecting ‘Massive Support’ for Paralympics, Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- Paris officials are hoping the fervor around the Olympics will continue throughout the Paralympic Games, which begin today.

“I can sense the excitement,” Pierre Rabadan, the deputy mayor in charge of sports, said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “People want to restart the party and we’re ready for that.”

Organizers expect “massive support” from crowds, Rabadan added, even as the country awaits the appointment of a new prime minister. President Emmanuel Macron had called for an Olympics “truce” in July, opting to delay government discussions so that people could focus on the Games.

The latest water samples from the Seine river indicate that swimming races can go on as planned, Rabadan said. The Olympics men’s triathlon was pushed back last month following heavy rains.

“The quality of the water is excellent the last 15 days, we’re really confident to be able to have the official para-triathlon competition in a couple of days,” Rabadan said.

