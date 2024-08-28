US House Oversight Chair Says PBM Leaders Made False Statements

(Bloomberg) -- The chairman of a US congressional panel investigating prescription drug middlemen accused top industry executives of making false statements in testimony last month.

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, a Kentucky Republican, wrote to executives at CVS Health Corp., UnitedHealth Group Inc. and Cigna Group Wednesday asking them to correct remarks they made during a July hearing.

Pharmacy benefit managers have been under intensifying scrutiny in Washington, particularly since they’ve merged with larger entities that also control pharmacies, health plans and clinics. Industry representatives maintain that PBMs are a crucial counterweight to the pricing power of drug manufacturers.

During the hearing, the PBM executives said that they don’t steer patients to their own pharmacies or pay them more favorable rates. Comer said those statements contradicted evidence unearthed by his own committee and the US Federal Trade Commission, which is independently investigating drug middlemen.

Representatives from CVS, UnitedHealth and Cigna didn’t immediately have comments Wednesday morning.

Comer asked the three executives to “correct the record” by Sept. 11.

