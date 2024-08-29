Birkenstock Affirms Outlook Amid Strong Demand For Sandals

Aaron Dunn, co-head of value equity at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss portfolio strategy amid market uncertainty.

(Bloomberg) -- Birkenstock Holding Plc affirmed its 2024 financial targets and reported strong earnings growth as consumers snap up more of its high-end sandals and clogs.

The company posted €186 million ($206 million) in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for the quarter that ended June 30, it said in a statement Thursday. That’s up 15% from last year and was in line with analyst estimates.

Chief Executive Officer Oliver Reichert is looking to convince investors that the company can maintain its decade-long hot streak by staying fashionable, expanding its production capacity in Germany and Portugal and targeting previously untapped countries like China and India.

The fact that Birkenstock affirmed its outlook for the fiscal year may disappoint traders. Several analysts recently said they expected Birkenstock to raise its financial targets. The company’s fiscal year ends on September 30.

Birkenstock reiterated its medium and long-term targets of achieving a gross profit margin of about 60% and adjusted Ebitda margin of more than 30%.

The brand is benefiting from growing demand for its closed-toed sneakers, boots, clogs and slippers, which often command higher price tags than the classic sandals. It’s also expanding its offering of cheaper plastic footwear, which is pulling in new customers and convincing long-time fans to pick up extra pairs that are geared toward the beach and humid climates.

To help with the growth, Birkenstock spent another €15 million in the quarter to expand capacity at its factories, including a new facility in Pasewalk, Germany. The company has spent €50 million so far this year on such efforts, part of its plan to double production capacity in the next few years to help it grow rapidly in countries like China.

After a bumpy ride following its October IPO, Birkenstock’s stock has climbed in recent months as investors bought into Reichert’s argument that the brand can keep staying fashionable while also appealing to the masses.

As of Wednesday, shares were up about 32% since the October IPO, narrowly outperforming the S&P 500 Index.

