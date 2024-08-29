CIBC Beats Estimates as US Office Woes Ease, Credit Improves

Nigel D'Souza, financial services analyst at Veritas Investment, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the markets as Canada's top banks set to report earnings.

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat analyst estimates as it set aside less than expected to cover potentially sour loans and said it had worked through most of the problems in its US office portfolio.

The Toronto-based lender reported earnings of C$1.93 per share, exceeding forecasts of C$1.74 per share for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31.

CIBC set aside C$483 million ($359 million) in provisions for credit losses, much better than the C$551 million analysts called for in a Bloomberg survey and the C$736 million it booked a year earlier. It was the best quarter on that measure in more than a year.

The bank had suffered from a series of problems in US commercial real estate, but in a presentation to investors it said the “majority of challenges” in the $3 billion office portfolio were now dealt with as it cut back on its exposure.

“Watchlist loans remain elevated and there will be some new inflow, but defaults are significantly reduced going forward,” it said.

Many banks have been creating larger cushions against credit losses to provide a buffer against potential shocks in a higher-rate economic environment.

Profit in CIBC’s Canadian personal and business banking, its largest unit, jumped 26% to C$628 million.

