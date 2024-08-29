Gap’s Surprise Earnings Release Shows Strong Second Quarter

A Gap store in New York, US, on Monday, May 27, 2024. Gap Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on May 30.

(Bloomberg) -- Gap Inc. beat sales expectations for the second quarter, suggesting that an overhaul by new Chief Executive Officer Richard Dickson is working.

The company behind brands such as Old Navy and Athleta boosted net sales last quarter 5% to $3.7 billion. Gap also said that comparable sales were up 3%, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

The company raised its gross margin and operating income guidance for the full year, citing the strong second quarter results.

Gap’s results were released on its investor relations website hours before its earnings were schedule to be released. The company said its announcement was supposed to be at 4:15 p.m. New York time, but a press release and presentation appeared on its website in the morning just before 9:15 a.m.

A Gap spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The retailer’s shares slipped 0.9% before being halted for news. They had earlier jumped as much as 9.2%. The stock had gained 7.3% year to date as of Wednesday’s close.

Gap shook up the company a year ago when it named Dickson CEO after he was credited with reviving toymaker Mattel Inc. and its Barbie brand. During his tenure, the retailer has leaned on celebrity marketing and revamped the executive ranks.

Comparable sales at Old Navy in the second quarter rose faster than Wall Street’s expectations. The namesake Gap brand also increased in the quarter, though below analysts’ projections, with the company saying that it continued to gain market share for a fifth straight quarter.

Progress at Banana Republic and Athleta has been slower. Banana Republic’s comparable sales were flat, coming in below analysts’ estimates for a 1.6% gain, while Athleta’s sales fell 4% in line with expectations.

