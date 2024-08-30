Oil Holds Gain on Positive US Economic Data, Libya Disruptions

Oil storage tanks in the Keihin industrial area in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. Oil dropped for a third day, erasing all of the surge on Monday that followed Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after jumping on Thursday on positive US economic data and worsening supply disruptions in Libya.

Brent for November traded around $79 a barrel after climbing 1.4% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate was below $76. A revision in US data showed the world’s largest economy growing at a slightly stronger pace in the second quarter than initially reported, boosting sentiment. Meanwhile, output from Libya threatens to drop further after halving this week on growing turmoil in the OPEC producer.

Brent is still set for its first back-to-back monthly loss this year, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley the latest to slash their price forecasts, citing the disappointing demand outlook in China, the world’s biggest importer. The threat of OPEC+ restoring some supply in the fourth quarter is also hanging over the market.

Widely watched timespreads, meanwhile, are signaling strength, with the gap between Brent’s two nearest contracts rallying ahead of contract expiry. The figure was last more than $1 a barrel in a bullish, backwardated structure, which is about double the 56 cents a barrel it was at a month ago.

