Sweden’s Intrum Gets Bondholder Support to Start Restructuring

(Bloomberg) -- Struggling Swedish debt collector Intrum AB has won over enough bond investors to begin the process of restructuring its €5.4 billion ($6 billion) debt pile.

More than 66.7% of noteholders signed up to a lock-up agreement, the company said in a statement on Friday. Intrum “strongly encourages its remaining noteholders to support the recapitalization transaction and to accede to the lock-up agreement as soon as possible,” it added.

Earlier this month, Stockholm-based Intrum announced that a majority of its lending banks had also agreed to the restructuring proposal, as well extending the maturity of a €1.1 billion revolving credit facility to 2028. The company has been trying to win over investors to its plan to stabilize its unsustainable debt structure amid looming maturities and limited access to capital markets.

The legal route to achieve the restructuring remains undecided, however, with Intrum saying it will agree on “the process most appropriate to secure the successful implementation.” While a consensual transaction would require 90% of the bondholders to agree, the implementation could also go through a court process that requires lower thresholds, such as a UK scheme of arrangement, which needs 75%, or a US Chapter 11 or Swedish process, which only require 66%.

The deal put forward by Intrum envisaged the repayment of its 2024 bonds in full, alongside the extension of 90% of the nominal value of its remaining bonds by three years. As compensation, bondholders will receive incentive fees as well as 10% equity in the company. The firm will also sell €526 million of new senior secured bonds, with some of the proceeds used to buy back the exchanged debt.

