Singapore’s OCBC Banking Website, Mobile App Down for Some Users

Signage for Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. (OCBC) in Singapore, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. OCBC slightly raised its outlook for lending margins for the year while sounding caution on the economic outlook and the impact of higher interest rates. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.’s website and mobile app couldn’t be accessed by some users on Sunday.

The bank apologized for the disruption and said that the services are being progressively restored, according to a post on its Facebook page. ATM and card services are unaffected and continue to work as normal, OCBC said.

Another Singapore bank, DBS Group Holdings Ltd. suffered a series of digital banking outages last year and was reprimanded by the central bank.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.