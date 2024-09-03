Barclays Hires Leonhardt From Solomon for Global Retail Deals

A logo outside a Barclays Plc bank branch in Woolwich, London, UK, on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Barclays Plc said it will acquire much of Tesco Plcs banking business as the lender seeks to establish a greater foothold in retail banking in the UK.

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired Cathy Leonhardt to be global head of retail within its investment banking division.

New York-based Leonhardt is joining from Solomon Partners, where she was co-head of consumer retail investment banking, according to a statement seen by Bloomberg News. She will report to Lowell Strug, global head of the consumer and retail group at Barclays.

Leonhardt joined Solomon in 2003. She has advised on deals including the sale of Rag & Bone, PVH Corp.’s acquisition of Tommy Hilfiger and Walmart Inc.’s divestitures of DTC brands. Earlier in her career, Leonhardt worked at Morgan Stanley.

“Cathy’s deep relationships in the consumer and retail space, combined with her extensive transaction experience and proven leadership qualities, will be of enormous value to our clients and colleagues,” Strug said in the statement.

