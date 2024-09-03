BBVA’s Sabadell Takeover Bid Gets Approval from UK Regulator

Two automated teller machines (ATM) outside a Banco Sabadell SA bank branch in Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) has told Banco Sabadell SA that its interested in exploring an acquisition, in what could be one of the largest European banking deals in years.

(Bloomberg) -- BBVA’s hostile takeover bid for rival Banco Sabadell has been approved by a UK supervisor, one of several key regulatory hurdles it needs to clear before Sabadell shareholders can vote on the deal.

With the authorization, the UK’s Prudential Regulatory Authority gave BBVA a green light to take indirect control of TSB Bank Plc, Sabadell’s subsidiary in the country, BBVA said in a statement. That authorization is “a necessary step to complete” the potential acquisition, BBVA said.

Spain’s second-biggest lender, whose official name is Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA, made a hostile approach for Sabadell about four months ago. The deal would create a banking giant with more than €1 trillion in assets and lead to cost savings and funding advantages, BBVA has said.

The offer needs to be authorized by numerous regulators before Sabadell’s shareholders get to decide if they want to accept it. The process is likely to take at least until the end of this year, BBVA has said.

Sabadell has rejected the proposal, saying the offer of one newly issued BBVA share for every 4.83 Sabadell shares undervalues the firm. The offer also underestimates the involved restructuring costs, it has said.

Authorities in the US, France, Portugal and Morocco — countries where Sabadell operates as well — have also approved the offer, BBVA said in the statement. It still needs approval from the European Central Bank and Spain’s National Securities Market Commission, it said.

