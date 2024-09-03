Piper Sandler Hires David Hunker for Global Activism Defense

(Bloomberg) -- Piper Sandler Cos. has hired David Hunker as global head of activist defense and shareholder engagement.

Hunker, based in New York, will join as a managing director, according to a statement reviewed by Bloomberg News. He will report to James Baker and Mike Dillahunt, global co-heads of investment banking and capital markets at Piper Sandler.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to the firm,” Baker said in the statement. “He has a proven track record of building shareholder activism defense practices throughout his career, and we are confident he will be a huge asset to our clients.”

Hunker was most recently head of shareholder activism defense at Ernst & Young and had held a similar role at JPMorgan Chase & Co. before that, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“We’re going to build a team at Piper focusing on the mid-cap space where a lot of the activism activity is,” Hunker said in an interview. “We have all of these newer, younger, smaller activists out there that frankly don’t have the capital to target mega-cap companies.”

