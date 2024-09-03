Taiwan Takeover Target Shin Kong Rebounds to First-Half Profit

(Bloomberg) -- Shin Kong Financial Holding Co., the Taiwanese firm facing rival takeover bids, said net income reached NT$20.5 billion ($638 million) in the first half of 2024, compared with a year-earlier loss.

The financial group’s insurance unit benefited from capital gains on stocks, along with improved hedging costs, it said in a statement. The group’s first-half earnings per share of NT$1.32 compared with a loss of NT$0.41 last year.

CTBC Financial Holding Co. has offered NT$131.4 billion in cash and stock for 51% of Shin Kong, and a successful bid would help CTBC vault over two bigger firms to become Taiwan’s biggest financial company. But Shin Kong has agreed to a smaller offer from Taishin Financial Holding Co. via a share swap, and Taishin has said it could adjust its offer to sweeten the deal.

Today’s result underscores the attraction of Shin Kong, which had an uneven performance during the pandemic. At least five analysts downgraded their recommendations on CTBC stock after its bid, on concerns it is seeking a business that will need both injections of capital and a lot of management attention.

Separate results last week from Shin Kong’s life insurance unit showed its capital adequacy ratio has rebounded to above 200%, meeting regulatory requirements.

S&P Global Inc. last week placed ratings on various entities of the Shin Kong group on CreditWatch with developing implications of the merger, adding it could lower ratings on key group units if a merger does not materialize, warning that Shin Kong Life cannot maintain its financial profile due to unexpected market volatility.

