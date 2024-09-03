UK’s New Bond Sale Is First Big Test of Demand Since Labour Win

(Bloomberg) -- The UK pulled in more than £100 billion ($131 billion) of orders for a bond sale Tuesday, in the first real test of investor appetite for government debt since Labour won a landslide election in July.

The country’s Debt Management Office is offering a gilt maturing in January 2040 with a 4.375% coupon. The security, the first new bond sold via banks since the election, is expected to price at 4 basis points over comparable notes.

“The strength of the sector suggests that demand for the issue will be strong,” Megum Muhic, a strategist at RBC, wrote in a client note. He anticipates the offering will raise £6 billion ($7.9 billion).

The UK’s bonds have rallied in recent months, cutting the government’s borrowing costs, as markets anticipate more interest-rate reductions from the Bank of England following a first cut last month. Yields surged in late 2022 on concerns about the country’s borrowing.

The new Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has said there will be serious consequences if “we don’t get to grips with the public finances overall,” having highlighted a £22 billion black hole in the books. With the budget set for the end of next month, she is under pressure to come up with a plan to fill the spending gap.

Bookrunners on the new bond deal are Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Banco Santander SA.

