Dick’s Sporting Goods Boosts Annual Outlook on Strong Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. raised its full-year forecast for sales and earnings, a sign the sporting goods store is sidestepping widespread consumer caution that has hurt other chains.

Comparable store sales, a key retail metric, will rise 2.5% to 3.5% in 2024, the retail chain said Wednesday in a statement, up from the previous forecast that topped out at a 3% gain. Profit will reach as high at $13.90 a share, the company said.

Dick’s has defied the the problems within the athletic-wear industry in the US as discretionary spending dries up. Foot Locker Inc. slumped last week after reporting results that failed to impress investors, while Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported slowing sales in North America.

Dick’s has sought to win market share from rivals in recent years with a robust lineup of products from brands including Nike Inc. and New Balance Athletics Inc. Chief Executive Officer Lauren Hobart is also looking to lure shoppers with a new retail concept that adds amenities like batting cages and equipment repairs.

Dick’s stock has risen 58% this year through Tuesday’s close.

