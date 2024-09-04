Trudeau Government Loses Key Ally as NDP Ends Power-Sharing Pact

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party (NDP), during a news conference on the federal budget in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Canada will raise capital gains taxes on businesses and wealthy individuals to help pay for tens of billions in new spending aimed at making housing more affordable and helping young people.

(Bloomberg) -- A parliamentary pact that has kept Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party in power fell apart on Wednesday, boosting the odds of an early election.

New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh announced he’s pulling out of a power-sharing deal he signed with Trudeau in 2022, saying the prime minister is “too weak” to stop Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre from winning the next election, which is due in the second half of 2025.

The Liberal-NDP agreement — which committed Singh’s elected party members to supporting the government in key parliamentary votes — had been set to expire in June 2025. However, its demise does not necessarily mean an imminent election.

Trudeau will instead have to court one of the three main opposition parties in Parliament on a case-by-case basis to avoid losing a confidence vote in the House of Commons, which would trigger an election.

Trudeau’s Liberal caucus has 154 of 338 House seats, so it can’t pass laws on its own.

“The fact is, the Liberals are too weak, too selfish and too beholden to corporate interests to fight for people,” Singh said in a video posted Wednesday afternoon. “They cannot stop the Conservatives. But we can.” He’s scheduled to speak the media Thursday morning in Toronto.

Trudeau’s Liberals are hoping to avoid an election now, given they’ve fallen far behind in the polls to Poilievre’s Conservatives. Over the past year the Liberals have trailed by 15 to 20 percentage points in a number of polls — a gap that, if it held through election day, would put Poilievre’s party in power with a majority government for the first time since 2015.

Singh, whose party is in third place in most polls, is urging voters to back the NDP rather than the Liberals.

The government typically delivers an economic policy statement in November or early December, and an annual budget in March or April. It must be able to pass those in the House to stay in government. Three opposition parties have enough seats to help get bills passed: the Conservatives, the New Democrats, and the Bloc Quebecois. Canada’s parliamentary system is similar to the UK’s.

In a press release, Singh’s office said the New Democrats are ready to vote against the Liberals at any time, but did not make specific promises. “The NDP is ready for an election, and voting non-confidence will be on the table with each and every confidence measure.”

The power-sharing deal was originally signed in exchange for the Liberals pledging to implement certain social programs, such as dental care and pharmaceutical drug coverage. The major parts of the deal have been acted on, though drug-coverage legislation — which is limited to birth control and diabetes drugs — still has to pass one last vote in parliament.

--With assistance from Randy Thanthong-Knight.

