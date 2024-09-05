Alibaba, Mastercard to Issue Credit Card for US Small Businesses

Signage at the Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. Alibaba is scheduled to release earnings results on Aug. 15. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has developed a US credit card with Mastercard Inc. in the hopes of encouraging small businesses to buy products on the Chinese company’s web marketplace.

Holders of the Business Edge Credit Card will be able to choose between 3% cash back or 60-day interest-free payment terms for purchases of up to $40,000 on Alibaba.com. They also will have 90 days to request a refund if they aren’t happy with an order.

The card, set to launch this year, will have an annual fee of $199, Alibaba said in a statement on Thursday.

The offering is designed to make small businesses more confident about buying directly from mostly China-based suppliers and save money amid lofty interest rates, Alibaba.com President Kuo Zhang said in an interview.

Alibaba, struggling in its home market, is keen to expand its international business. The company posted an anemic 4% rise in revenue last month after its Chinese commerce business shrank for the first time in at least a year. Alibaba is locked in a fierce battle for market share with domestic rivals JD.com. and PDD Holdings Inc., which owns Temu.

