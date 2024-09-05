Nio Posts Smaller-Than-Expected Loss as Sales Nearly Double

(Bloomberg) -- Nio Inc. reported a smaller-than-expected loss last quarter as stronger deliveries offset the company’s heavy spending on research and development and expanding its battery-swapping network.

The Shanghai-based automaker’s adjusted net loss widened to 4.5 billion yuan ($640 million) in the three months ending in June, compared to the average analyst estimate of a 4.9 billion yuan loss. The company’s gross margin improved from the previous quarter to 9.7%, higher than the 1% recorded in the same period a year ago, according to a company statement Thursday.

Nio shipped 57,373 vehicles in the quarter, raising revenue 98.9% year-on-year to 17.5 billion yuan. Analysts had forecast sales of 17.4 billion yuan, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Nio will “continue to focus on efficient R&D and infrastructure investment, leverage the growth potential in the mass market, adopt flexible market strategies and continuously optimize our product portfolio,” Stanley Qu, the company’s chief financial officer, said in the statement. “We are confident that these efforts will result in steady improvements in gross profit and cost efficiency in the future.”

The company looks to deliver between 61,000 and 63,000 vehicles in the current quarter, driving revenue of up to 19.7 billion yuan. Nio shipped a combined 40,674 units in July and August.

Big Spender

In additional to its manufacturing capacity, Nio has invested heavily in its battery-swapping technology and infrastructure in an effort to alleviate customers’ range anxiety.

The expenditure is set to weigh on the company’s finances in the coming years. Nio, which currently has more than 2,480 battery-swapping stations and 23,000 chargers nationwide, aims to expand its facilities to cover county-level of 27 provinces by the end of 2025, the company announced last month.

Caught up in China’s intense price war as automakers roll out new products with lower prices, Nio is betting the charging network will help boost sales of both its main brand and its mass-market Onvo marque.

However, some analysts have expressed concern over the company’s cash burn due to its hefty development spending not only on cars but also on mobile phones and its own semiconductors.

“Automotive gross margin may recover to the midteens in the second half but fierce competition might still pressure prices,” Bloomberg Intelligence’s China auto analyst Joanna Chen wrote in a note in June. “Operating losses may persist amid aggressive investment in R&D, sales networks and battery infrastructure.”

The company had the highest R&D expenses through 2023 of the three US-listed Chinese EV startups, exceeding both Xpeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc.

--With assistance from Danny Lee.

