Raiffeisen’s Russia Fallout Deepens as Court Freezes Shares

(Bloomberg) -- Raiffeisen Bank International AG said a court in Russia ordered shares of its unit there to be frozen — further complicating efforts to sell it and deepening the fallout from an abandoned plan to bring capital out of the country.

A preliminary injunction ordered an immediate ban on the transfer of shares in the subsidiary, the Viennese lender said in a statement late Thursday. The bank said it will challenge the decision, which will inevitably lead to further delays after more than two years of failed attempts to sell the unit.

The ruling is related to legal proceedings initiated by Rasperia Trading — a company affiliated with billionaire Oleg Deripaska — against the banking unit, construction company Strabag SE and its core Austrian shareholders, according to Raiffeisen.

Those companies were part of a complex deal aimed at bringing €1.5 billion ($1.67 billion) of profit out of Russia through the purchase of Strabag shares originally held by the sanctioned businessman. Raiffeisen ultimately stepped back from the plan because of pressure from US regulators.

Rasperia has since filed a claim seeking 195 billion rubles ($2.21 billion) at the Arbitration Court of Kaliningrad Region, with a hearing scheduled for Oct. 16, the Interfax news service reported last month.

In emailed comments to Bloomberg, a Raiffeisen spokesman said the decision doesn’t affect the bank’s ability to manage its subsidiary, nor ambitions to significantly scale back operations in Russia. Meanwhile, the bank will continue to serve clients, he said.

Still, it adds a further layer of complexity to an already difficult situation for Chief Executive Officer Johann Strobl.

Russia’s de facto ban on dividend payments means the unit has accumulated €4.58 billion of profits that the parent can’t access. Revenue keeps piling up as the bank offers clients — keen on sticking with one of the last Western lenders in the country — 0% interest on most deposits, while it parks cash at the central bank that has a base rate of 18%.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank has ordered Raiffeisen to cut its loan book by 55% by 2026.

Raiffeisen operates the largest foreign-owned lender in Russia and has been trying — unsuccessfully — to sell or spin it off for more than two years. US, European Union and Russia sanctions enacted in the wake of President Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine have so far blocked those efforts.

Some lenders, such as Societe Generale SA, acted faster. The French bank sold its Russian unit within weeks of the February 2022 invasion, booking a loss of about €3 billion on the transaction.

