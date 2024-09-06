Carlyle-Backed StandardAero Files for IPO After Showing Profit

The engine fan blades on a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 airplane at Baltimore-Washington Airport (BWI) in Baltimore, Maryland, US, on Friday, April 12, 2024. Southwest Airlines Co. is scheduled to release earnings figures on April 25. Photographer: Angus Mordant/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Aircraft maintenance services provider StandardAero Inc., which was bought by Carlyle Group Inc. in 2019, filed for an initial public offering.

Scottsdale, Arizona-based StandardAero filed Friday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, showing a profit through the first half of the year, reversing earlier annual losses. The company will disclose proposed terms for the IPO in a later filing.

Bloomberg News reported in April that Carlyle has been weighing a so-called dual track after selecting banks to advise it on whether to pursue an IPO or a sale of the company. StandardAero could be valued in a transaction at about $10 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said at the time.

The filing came about an hour after KinderCare Learning Cos. filed for a first-time share sale of its own. So far this year, companies have raised $32 billion via IPOs on US exchanges, more than doubling the mark at this point in 2023. Still, it’s about 13% of 2021’s showing over the same period and lags activity from pre-pandemic norms, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

StandardAero is the largest pure-play provider of aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft, serving the commercial, military and business aviation end markets, according to its filing.

