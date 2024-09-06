PJT Hires Market Infrastructure Veteran Capstick from JPMorgan

Pedestrians pass in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- PJT Partners Inc. has hired veteran market infrastructure banker Jeremy Capstick from JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to people familiar with the matter, as the advisory firm looks to gear up for a revival in dealmaking.

Capstick will join PJT in the coming months in a senior role in London, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. He most recently served as JPMorgan’s global co-head of market infrastructure.

The banker joined JPMorgan in 2008 after spending 12 years at Morgan Stanley, according to an online biography from earlier this year. In his latest role at JPMorgan, Capstick helped oversee relationships with institutions in the exchange, brokerage, infrastructure and financial technology sectors. He was previously co-head of JPMorgan’s financial institutions group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Representatives for PJT and JPMorgan declined to comment, while Capstick couldn’t immediately be reached.

Capstick has worked on some of the world’s biggest market infrastructure deals, helping steer Markit Ltd.’s combination with IHS Inc. to create a $13 billion financial data firm. While at JPMorgan, he worked on London Stock Exchange Group Plc’s aborted merger attempt with Deutsche Boerse AG in 2016. LSE also brought in JPMorgan to defend against a hostile bid from Hong Kong’s bourse operator in 2019.

PJT Partners has “quite significant” plans to keep hiring as the advisory firm aims to be much larger in three to five years, its Chief Executive Officer Paul Taubman said in a Bloomberg Television interview last year. The investment bank expects the global dealmaking recovery to continue with the potential for a step function increase post the US elections, Taubman said on an earnings call in July.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.