‘Beetlejuice’ Sequel Scores $110 Million in Its Domestic Debut

(Bloomberg) -- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, a sequel to the 1988 spooky comedy hit movie, brought in $110 million in ticket sales in its domestic opening this weekend, drawing in younger filmgoers as well as those nostalgic about the original picture.

The Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. film exceed the studio’s expectations — it had forecast $90 million in box office receipts going into the weekend.

The new film features returning cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, as well as younger actors such as Wednesday star Jenna Ortega. Keaton plays a ghost who haunts a family in a fictional Connecticut town. Like the original, the new picture was directed by Tim Burton and features a whimsical take on the supernatural.

It was expected to appeal more to families than the typical Halloween horror fare, said Shawn Robbins, an analyst with Box Office Theory. Some fans of the earlier film came to theaters this week in costume.

The strong showing is good news for cinemas still struggling to recover from the pandemic as well as strikes by actors and writers last year that limited film production. Despite hits such as Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, this year’s summer season generated domestic ticket sales of about $3.67 billion, according to Comscore Inc. That was 10.2% below last year and 15.4% below 2019.

Beetlejuice helps kick off a fall season that will include Joker: Folie a Deux, also from Warner Bros., next month.

The studio promoted Beetlejuice heavily, with companies including Progressive Insurance and CarMax producing ads tied to the picture. Apparel, jewelry and other consumer products are also being marketed. And there’s a live experience in Los Angeles.

Jeffrey Goldstein, who leads domestic theatrical distribution at Warner Bros., said the company’s cable-TV networks also lent a hand in the promotions, including a themed baking contest on the Food Network and a Discovery Channel spot featuring singing sharks.

The film “just sort of lends itself to this funny stuff,” Goldstein said in an interview. “There is life in the afterlife.”

