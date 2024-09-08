Couche-Tard Set to Affirm Seven & i Interest After Rejection

A shopper walks towards a 7-Eleven convenience store, operated by Seven & i Holdings Co., at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. Japanese government approval could be a major roadblock in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.s attempts to acquire Seven & i Holdings Co., if it proceeds. Regardless of whether the buyout offer is friendly or hostile, the deal could be blocked or the terms of agreement changed, should authorities deem it a national security risk.

(Bloomberg) -- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. plans to tell Seven & i Holdings Co. that it’s still keen to pursue an acquisition, even after the Japanese convenience store operator rejected its initial proposal, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Canadian convenience retailer plans to write to Seven & i in the coming days to reiterate its interest in a deal, according to the people. It could signal a willingness to offer a higher price if Seven & i agrees to friendly negotiations, one of the people said.

While Couche-Tard would prefer a friendly agreement, it has not ruled out going directly to Seven & i shareholders with its bid, the people said.

Couche-Tard is working with advisers at it studies its next steps and no final decisions have been taken, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A representative for Couche-Tard declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Tokyo-based Seven & i didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.

Seven & i shares closed at ¥2133.5 ($14.99) on Friday, giving the company a market value of about ¥5.6 trillion.

Couche-Tard’s initial proposal valued Seven & i at about $14.86 per share. While Seven & i, the operator of 7-Eleven shops, rejected this as too low and fraught with regulatory risk, it signaled a willingness to consider a sweetened offer.

A deal would create a global convenience store behemoth with more than 100,000 stores and represent the biggest-ever foreign takeover of a Japanese company.

Previously, an attempt at such a transaction would have been dismissed as unlikely, given the protectionist tendencies of Japan’s government and boards prioritizing stability over shareholder value. But new corporate guidelines have been issued to inject more vigor into corporate Japan through improved governance and protections for investors.

