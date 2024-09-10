JPMorgan Shares Slide as Pinto Says Analysts Are Too Optimistic

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. President Daniel Pinto said analysts are being too optimistic in projecting next year’s expenses and net interest income, sending the shares down as much as 4.8%.

The current NII estimate of $89.5 billion is “not very reasonable” given interest-rate expectations, Pinto said at an industry conference Tuesday. The figure “will be lower,” he said.

Pinto also said third-quarter investment-banking fees could rise 15%, while markets revenue could rise 2% — both also below what analysts had been anticipating.

Pinto’s remarks follow guidance from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon Monday that his firm’s third-quarter trading revenue could fall 10%.

Pinto has been sole president of JPMorgan for almost three years, and longtime Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon has repeatedly said Pinto is ready to take over in case of an emergency or accelerated handoff. Earlier this year, Pinto ceded day-to-day control of the firm’s Wall Street operations to Jenn Piepszak and Troy Rohrbaugh as part of a shakeup to add to the experience of other potential CEO candidates.

