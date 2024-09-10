Norway’s DNB Bank to Cut About 5% of Staff Over Coming 6 Months

(Bloomberg) -- DNB Bank ASA will eliminate about 500 jobs, or about 5% of its headcount, as it cuts costs to brace for tougher times ahead.

The largest Norwegian lender will implement the staff reductions over the next six months, it said in a statement on Tuesday. It employed 10,628 people at the end of June.

DNB “is preparing for a future with lower interest rates and even tougher competition to win customers,” it said. “DNB will therefore intensify its focus on cost-effectiveness.”

While the Norwegian central bank is still trailing many other central banks in implementing interest-rate cuts, most economists expect it to do so before the end of the year. Falling interest rates tend to hit bank revenue by reducing how much they earn on lending.

--With assistance from Stephen Treloar.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.