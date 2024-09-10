US to Investigate After Delta Planes Collide on Atlanta Tarmac

Delta planes on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. The FAA's authority over federal aviation programs has been extended through Dec. 31 as part of the stopgap legislation to keep the government open that President Joe Biden signed on Saturday, narrowly averting a lapse as long-term reauthorization remains tied up in disagreement over pilot training. Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- US aviation authorities are investigating after a pair of Delta Air Lines Inc. planes collided on a taxiway in Atlanta, damaging both aircraft.

The wing of an Airbus SE A350 made contact Tuesday morning with the tail of a smaller regional jet as the aircraft were taxiing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Delta said in a statement. No injuries were reported.

The larger plane was carrying 221 passengers and the smaller jet, operated by Delta subsidiary Endeavor Air, had 56 customers. The passengers were reaccommodated on other flights, and Delta said it didn’t expect additional operational disruptions.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident. Delta said it was cooperating with authorities.

