CFPB Bans Navient From Federal Student Loan Servicing, Sets Fine

(Bloomberg) -- Navient Corp. will be banned from servicing federal student loans and must pay $120 million under a proposed settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The CFPB said an investigation into the company found it steered student-loan borrowers into more expensive repayment options and deprived them from accessing more affordable income-driven repayment plans. Under the order filed by the agency, Navient will have to pay a $20 million penalty and $100 million to harmed student borrowers.

Shares of Navient were up 2.1% at 9:37 a.m. in New York after dropping as much as 8% before the market opened.

“For years, Navient’s top executives profited handsomely by exploiting students and taxpayers,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a Thursday statement. “By banning the notorious student loan giant from federal student loan servicing and ensuring the winddown of these operations, the CFPB will finally put an end to the years of abuse.”

Navient said in a separate statement that the agreement puts the decade-old issues behind it. The company is no longer a purchaser or servicer of federal student loans after transferring its contract to service government student loans to a third party in 2021, it said. Earlier this year, it agreed to outsource student loan servicing of some legacy student loan portfolios, which started July 1.

“While we do not agree with the CFPB’s allegations, this resolution is consistent with our go-forward activities and is an important positive milestone in our transformation of the company,” Navient said in its statement.

The CFPB’s investigation of Navient sparked state and federal agency efforts to examine forbearance steering and other breakdowns in the income-driven repayment program, it said. The CFPB sued Navient in 2017 in the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. At that time, it was the largest student loan servicer in the United States, servicing student loans for more than 12 million borrowers, according to the CFPB.

Navient is a repeat offender, according to the CFPB. In 2022, the company reached a $1.85 billion settlement with 39 states and agreed to cancel about 66,000 student loans to resolve claims that the company used predatory lending practices.

