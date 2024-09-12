RBC Names Katherine Gibson CFO After Five-Month Interim Stint

Stephen Biggar, director of financial services research of Argus Research, joins BBN Bloomberg to discuss the strengths at Royal Bank of Canada.

(Bloomberg) -- Royal Bank of Canada named Katherine Gibson chief financial officer, a role she has held on an interim basis since April.

Gibson, who’s been with Canada’s largest bank for 22 years and was most recently senior vice president of enterprise finance and controller, becomes CFO immediately, RBC said in a statement Thursday. With the announcement, Gibson joins National Bank of Canada’s Marie Chantal Gingras as one of two female CFOs at Canada’s Big Six banks.

Gibson “emerged as the clear top candidate after an international search,” Chief Executive Officer Dave McKay said in the statement.

The executive took on the interim role after RBC fired Nadine Ahn, alleging she had an undisclosed personal relationship with a colleague. Ahn and the colleague are suing the bank for wrongful dismissal, alleging they were just friends. The bank has denied their allegations in court filings and a public statement.

