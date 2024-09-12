Ryanair Sees Fares Down as Much as 10% for Rest of Year

(Bloomberg) -- Ryanair Holdings Plc lowered its fare outlook through the end of the year, saying ticket prices could fall as much as 10% from the year-ago period.

The Irish carrier previously expected prices to be about 5% lower this winter, but Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Leary said on Thursday the drop could extend to as much as 10%.

Ryanair shares fell as much as 4.9% as the airline hosted its annual general meeting in Dublin.

Consumer spending remains constrained after travel rebounded following the pandemic. The airline cut its outlook in July for ticket prices during the crucial summer season, saying fares would be “materially lower” as consumers grow more cautious.

O’Leary said he expects yields in the current fiscal second quarter to decline in the mid-single digit range in percentage terms, and isn’t likely to reach into double-digits. He added that he has “no visibility” for the third quarter.

Yield is a measure of revenue per passenger with the distance flown factored in. Revenue can include ticket prices as well as add-ons such as seat selection and baggage fees.

As long as Ryanair continues to deliver its services and remains disciplined on cost, “the market will work it out eventually in time,” O’Leary said at the meeting.

The shares fell 2% as of 10:01 a.m. in Dublin. They’ve declined 19% this year.

(Updates with comments on yield this quarter, updates share prices)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.