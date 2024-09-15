Philippines Says Its Coast Guard Ship Has Left Disputed Area

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines said a Coast Guard vessel that was deployed at a South China Sea shoal whose ownership is in dispute with China is returning to its homeport.

BRP Teresa Magbanua is sailing back from Sabina Shoal, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who heads the nation’s maritime council, said in a statement Sunday.

“After she has been resupplied and repaired, and her crew recharged, she will be in tiptop shape to resume her mission,” according to the statement. The “repositioning” will address medical needs for the boat’s crew and for the vessel’s necessary repairs, Bersamin said.

The announcement came days after Manila and Beijing held talks, during which China sought the immediate withdrawal of Philippines vessels from Sabina Shoal. The two nations’ ships have recently been clashing at the area as they both assert claims to the key waterway.

Chinese Coast Guard spokesperson Liu Dejun said in a statement on its official Weibo account on Sunday that the maritime police will continue to carry out law-enforcement activities in the waters under China’s jurisdiction, in accordance with the law, and will resolutely safeguard the nation’s territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

