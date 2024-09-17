Alaska-Hawaiian Merger Cleared to Close as DOT Gives Blessing

A Hawaiian Airlines airplane takes off near an Alaska Airlines airplane at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, US, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Alaska Air Group Inc. agreed to buy rival Hawaiian Holdings Inc. for $1.9 billion in cash and debt. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The US Department of Transportation is giving a green light to the merger of Alaska Air Group Inc. and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. after the carriers agreed to institute new consumer protections, the last hurdle to close the $1.9 billion deal.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alaska and Hawaiian must protect the value of rewards, maintain existing service on key routes and preserve support for rural service, the Transportation Department said Tuesday in a statement. The companies also must ensure competitive access at the Honolulu hub airport.

“This is the first time the US Department of Transportation has required airlines to agree to binding, enforceable protections as a precondition before we would allow a merger to move forward,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on a call with reporters.

The DOT decision allows Alaska to buy Hawaiian shares and start the process of closing, the agency said. The deal, announced last December, cleared a key step when the US Justice Department last month decided against challenging it.

After closing the merger, the airlines face months of work to physically combine operations, including meshing management, training processes and manuals and other standards. That work must be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration before the airlines are allowed to shift to a single operating certificate.

