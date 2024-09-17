Playtech Managers to Get €100 Million Windfall From Flutter Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Playtech Plc’s plan to return up to €1.8 billion ($2 billion) to shareholders from the sale of its Italian gambling business Snaitech to Flutter Entertainment Plc will also result in a handy windfall for its top managers.

Playtech’s senior team, including its executive directors, are set to receive bonus awards of up to €100 million as part of a special dividend to be paid from proceeds of the €2.3 billion sale, announced on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer Mor Weizer will get the largest share, the UK company said in a statement.

That corresponds to £4.56 to £4.83 per Playtech share, or 85% to 90% of the undisturbed share price before reports of a deal first surfaced, it said.

A separate cash bonus pool of €34 million will also be paid out to Snaitech’s senior management team, of which CEO Fabio Schiavolin, will reap the most.

Playtech shares slipped 0.5% as of 8:33 a.m. London time after climbing as much as 2.1%. The stock, up 67% this year, surged 15% on Monday. Flutter traded up 1.1% in London.

