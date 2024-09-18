Oil Extends Losses as Weak Demand Signs Offset Fed’s Rate Cut

Storage tanks at the West Indies Oil Company terminal in St. John's, Saint John Parish, Antigua, Saturday, April 22, 2023. Antiqua is part of a twin-island nation lying between the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean consisting of two major inhabited islands and a number of smaller islands. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil slipped for a second session as signs of weak US demand offset a steep interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve and escalating tensions in the Middle East.

West Texas Intermediate declined toward $70 a barrel after losing 0.4% on Wednesday, while Brent closed below $74. US gasoline demand dropped further below 9 million barrels and jet fuel consumption ebbed for the third straight week, according to Energy Information Administration figures.

Oil has trended lower since early July on concerns about China’s economic slowdown and plentiful global supply. The Fed reduced its benchmark interest rate by a half percentage point on Wednesday, but Chair Jerome Powell said no one should see this as a “new pace.”

In the Middle East, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared what he called a “new phase” in the war with regional Islamist groups and said troops would be diverted to the Lebanese border.

