JPMorgan Names New Chairs, Heads of Tech and Health Care Banking

(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is reshuffling its top management across technology and health-care investment banking, elevating new leaders of two of its most important franchises.

The New York-based bank named Pankaj Goel, Madhu Namburi and Drago Rajkovic global chairs of technology investment banking, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. Mike Gaito will also become global chair of health care, according to the memo from Doug Petno and Filippo Gori, co-heads of global banking.

Health care and technology have historically been two of the busiest sectors for dealmaking and the moves underscore how the largest US bank by assets aims to keep its ranks of senior talent fresh to win business.

“These four leaders have a rich history with the firm and have played an important role in the growth of our IB franchise,” Petno and Gori said in the memo. “Our clients and colleagues will benefit greatly from their networks, strategic insights and market expertise.”

All four will report into Petno and Gori.

Goel was most recently co-head of technology investment banking in North America. Namburi was global head of technology and Rajkovic was most recently a vice chair. Gaito was most recently global head of health-care investment banking.

In a separate memo, the bank said it had named Ben Carpenter and Jeremy Meilman global co-heads of health-care investment banking, while Chris Grose and Greg Mendelson were named global co-heads of technology investment banking. They’ll report to Jay Horine and Dorothee Blessing, global co-heads of investment banking coverage.

Carpenter will retain his title as co-head of North American mergers and acquisitions.

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memos.

